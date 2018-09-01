Police: 3 shot, injured in separate incidents in Milwaukee

Flood watch for northern half of FOX6 viewing area until 7 p.m. Saturday

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating three separate shooting incidents that happened Friday night, Aug, 31. Three people were injured as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the area of Fairmount and Hopkins.

Police say an ongoing conflict between two men grew into gunfire. The victim, a 49-year-old man, was shot during the conflict. He was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital.

Authorities are seeking a known suspect.

The second shooting happened near 77th and Hampton just before 9 p.m.

Police say the victim, a 22-year-old man, was standing near his vehicle when several people confronted him. The confrontation led to an argument and then escalated into gunshots being fired. The victim received a non-life threatening injury and was taken to the hospital.

Officials continue to seek suspects.

The third shooting happened less than a half hour later near 17th and Meinecke.

At around 9;15 p.m., officers found a 49-year-old man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot would. The victim told authorities that he was int he area when he was confronted by a group of people. The confrontation quickly escalated and the victim was shot. He was later taken to the hospital.

The investigation for each of the shootings is ongoing.