Racers conquer the hill at Little Switzerland for H-D’s 115th anniversary

SLINGER -- Harley-Davidson's 115th anniversary celebration continues Saturday morning, Sept. 1 at the Little Switzerland hillclimb race in Slinger with the feat bikers are undertaking.
Come Watch Racers Conquer the Hill
Saturday, September 1, 2018
Ride up to Little Switzerland to watch the best of vertical racing action as racers scale the frontside of the ski hill, competing for time and distance. They’re not just racing for bragging rights – a $8,500 prize purse is on the line. Racers see below to register.
All ages are welcome.
Race spectators
$10 General Admission
(kids 12 and under – Free)
!! SOLD OUT !! : VIP Tickets (must be 21+ to enter) includes special viewing area on the Chalet deck and in the air-conditioned bar area, and 1 drink ticket (beer, soda, water).
Race Day Classes
Hooligan: This will be side-by-side, head-to-head racing up the front hill only. Racers won’t be timed, rather simply awarded a win by who crosses the finish line first.
250 PRO: These will be single timed races, both on the front and backside of the hill.
450 PRO: This will be side-by-side, head-to-head racing on both the front and backside of the hill.
Vintage: These will be single timed races, both on front and backside of the hill.
Open Pro: This is the biggest, most-impressive class. These will run both on the front and backside of the hill. Single, timed races.
Race Day Schedule
Saturday, September 1, 2018
6 AM Pits Open
8 AM Gates Open
9 AM Hillclimb begins!
2 PM Racing concludes
Other Info
All tickets are non-transferable and non-refundable for any reason.
Event may be postponed to later in the day or cancelled for inclement weather.
No carry-ins. Spectators are not permitted to bring in any food, beverage, or bags.
We host our event in a natural environment. The grounds are wheelchair accessible, but please be aware that as an outdoor event, travel is over natural terrain and there are inclines and uneven surfaces. Viewing at the base of the hill is fairly flat and accessible from the parking lots.
Items to Bring
Blankets, Sheets, Towels
Binoculars
Portable/collapsible chair (Individual seat only; no double wide or connecting chairs, no director’s chairs or bar stools)
Umbrella (Hand-held ONLY and no bigger than 42 in. when open)
Baby Strollers
ADA Assistive Devices (wheelchairs, crutches, mobility scooters, walkers)
***Items Not to Bring***
Carts & Tents
Illegal Substances
Weapons
Any Framed, Unframed or Large Backpacks
No Food or Beverage of any kind
Glass Containers
Skateboards, Scooters, Cycleboards or Personal Motorized Vehicles
Bicycles inside festival grounds (Check them at the bike rack)
Fireworks and Explosives
Instruments and Laser Pointers
Picnic Baskets
Coolers
Pets (except service animals)
Video Equipment – no video recording will be allowed
Professional still camera equipment (no detachable lenses, tripods, big zooms, or commercial use rigs)
Audio Recording Equipment
No Unauthorized/Unlicensed Vendors Allowed.
No Unauthorized Solicitations, Handbills, Sampling, Giveaways, etc.