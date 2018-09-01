Racers conquer the hill at Little Switzerland for H-D’s 115th anniversary

SLINGER -- Harley-Davidson's 115th anniversary celebration continues Saturday morning, Sept. 1 at the Little Switzerland hillclimb race in Slinger with the feat bikers are undertaking.

About 115th Anniversary Hill Climb (website)

Come Watch Racers Conquer the Hill

Saturday, September 1, 2018

Ride up to Little Switzerland to watch the best of vertical racing action as racers scale the frontside of the ski hill, competing for time and distance. They’re not just racing for bragging rights – a $8,500 prize purse is on the line. Racers see below to register.

All ages are welcome.

Race spectators

$10 General Admission

(kids 12 and under – Free)

!! SOLD OUT !! : VIP Tickets (must be 21+ to enter) includes special viewing area on the Chalet deck and in the air-conditioned bar area, and 1 drink ticket (beer, soda, water).

Race Day Classes

Hooligan: This will be side-by-side, head-to-head racing up the front hill only. Racers won’t be timed, rather simply awarded a win by who crosses the finish line first.

250 PRO: These will be single timed races, both on the front and backside of the hill.

450 PRO: This will be side-by-side, head-to-head racing on both the front and backside of the hill.

Vintage: These will be single timed races, both on front and backside of the hill.

Open Pro: This is the biggest, most-impressive class. These will run both on the front and backside of the hill. Single, timed races.

Race Day Schedule

Saturday, September 1, 2018

6 AM Pits Open

8 AM Gates Open

9 AM Hillclimb begins!

2 PM Racing concludes

Other Info

All tickets are non-transferable and non-refundable for any reason.

Event may be postponed to later in the day or cancelled for inclement weather.

No carry-ins. Spectators are not permitted to bring in any food, beverage, or bags.

We host our event in a natural environment. The grounds are wheelchair accessible, but please be aware that as an outdoor event, travel is over natural terrain and there are inclines and uneven surfaces. Viewing at the base of the hill is fairly flat and accessible from the parking lots.

Items to Bring

Blankets, Sheets, Towels

Binoculars

Portable/collapsible chair (Individual seat only; no double wide or connecting chairs, no director’s chairs or bar stools)

Umbrella (Hand-held ONLY and no bigger than 42 in. when open)

Baby Strollers

ADA Assistive Devices (wheelchairs, crutches, mobility scooters, walkers)

***Items Not to Bring***

Carts & Tents

Illegal Substances

Weapons

Any Framed, Unframed or Large Backpacks

No Food or Beverage of any kind

Glass Containers

Skateboards, Scooters, Cycleboards or Personal Motorized Vehicles

Bicycles inside festival grounds (Check them at the bike rack)

Fireworks and Explosives

Instruments and Laser Pointers

Picnic Baskets

Coolers

Pets (except service animals)

Video Equipment – no video recording will be allowed

Professional still camera equipment (no detachable lenses, tripods, big zooms, or commercial use rigs)

Audio Recording Equipment

No Unauthorized/Unlicensed Vendors Allowed.

No Unauthorized Solicitations, Handbills, Sampling, Giveaways, etc.