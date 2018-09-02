× ‘A huge festival of barbecue:’ H-D riders invited to ‘keep rolling’ to 3rd annual Big Gig BBQ after parade

MILWAUKEE — The third annual Big Gig BBQ took place at Maier Festival Park Sunday, Sept. 2.

The event featured 15 vendors, most of them local.

“Right now we’ve got Miss Beverly’s. Right behind me we have Doc’s. Down there is Double B’s — so it’s just a huge festival of barbecue,” said Sarah Pancheri, Milwaukee World Festival.

Harley-Davidson riders were welcomed to the event, as the big Harley-Davidson 115th anniversary parade took them through the streets of Milwaukee, and riders were encouraged to check it out when the “Moto Carnival” was closed at Veterans Park due to muddy conditions there. That was supposed to be where riders ended up at the end of the parade.

The event runs until 7 p.m., and is free (including free parking).

