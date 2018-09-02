Amber Alert issued for Phoenix boys, ages 8 and 5, after mother found shot to death

PHOENIX, Ariz. — An Amber Alert has been issued for two boys after their mother was found shot to death in Phoenix.

Authorities say Oralia Nunez, 24, and a 34-year-old man were found dead at a Phoenix home early Saturday morning, Sept. 1.

Police say Nunez’s sons, ages 8 and 5, may have been taken from the scene by their biological father, who is considered a person of interest in the case.

Phoenix police said the biological father was married to the boys’ mother, but the two appeared to no longer be a couple.

“There has been documented reports of domestic issues here between the couple at this location in the past. I’m not sure what the status of the relationship is now, except they were no longer together,” said Sgt. Armando Carbajal, Phoenix Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.