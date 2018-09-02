Flood advisory for 8 counties in southeast Wisconsin until 11:15 p.m. Sunday

From the ride to Milwaukee to the H-D parade: A look back at a week of Harley fun, in under 5 minutes

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee played host to thousands of Harley-Davidson owners for a week, as part of the company’s 115th anniversary celebration. Things got underway Sunday, Aug. 26, as riders gathered in the La Crosse area to prepare to ride to Milwaukee — one of the groups from the four corners of the United States making the trip to the Brew City for the big party.

The celebration culminated Sunday, Sept. 2 with the massive Harley-Davidson 115th anniversary parade through the streets of Milwaukee.

FOX6 Photojournalist Susanne Barthel offers this look back at all of the fun:

