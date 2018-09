Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHFIELD -- Emma Sbragia graduated from Germantown High School in the spring of 2018. She is a member of the the Hillside Farm Polo Club Team, They recently went to Nationals and took third place. Emma says she has been riding horses since the age of five. She started playing polo when she was 10. She will be attending UW-La Crosse this fall. She will study either biology or microbiology.

