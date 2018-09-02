× Hartford man arrested for OWI, 3rd offense, passenger severely injured when she fell from motorcycle on I-41

MILWAUKEE COUNTY — A Hartford man was arrested for OWI, third offense, accused of causing a crash on I-41 southbound near Capitol late on Saturday afternoon, Sept. 1.

It happened just before 4 p.m.

Officials with the Wisconsin State Patrol said 911 callers reported a motorcycle and injured female “down in the roadway” on I-41. An investigation revealed the female had been a passenger on the 40-year-old Hartford man’s motorcycle, and fell into the roadway, suffering severe injuries. Fortunately though, officials said the victim’s injuries didn’t appear to be life-threatening.

It was found that the Hartford man had been drinking, and State Patrol officials said he performed poorly on field sobriety tests. He was arrested, and a blood draw was obtained. He was taken to jail on a felony charge of operating while intoxicated, causing injury.