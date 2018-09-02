× ‘Mountain lions???’ Police in Suamico investigate after residents reported cougar sightings Friday night

SUAMICO — Suamico police are investigating reported cougar sightings after “multiple calls” came in on Friday night, Aug. 31.

According to police, the calls started coming in around 9 p.m., reporting a mountain lion sighting in the area near Veterans Avenue, between County Highway B and Norfield Road.

These sightings have not been confirmed by police or Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources officials.

Police advised that mountain lion sightings are rare in the area, but aren’t completely surprising. Most sightings can be attributed to other wildlife and not an actual cougar themselves, police said.

They noted that mountain lion attacks are also extremely rare, and have not been documented in the Suamico area.