WHITEFISH BAY — North Shore Fire/Rescue officials on Sunday evening, Sept. 2 rescued a woman who fell halfway down a bluff at Big Bay Park/Buckley Park in Whitefish Bay.

The woman, who is in her 30s-40s, slipped on mud, and fell down an unpaved portion of the bluff, in heavy foilage and mud.

She was taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.