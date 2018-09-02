Police: Georgia woman accused of posing as fake dentist for 6 years under investigation in 2 counties

ATLANTA, Ga. — A Georgia woman, accused of unlawfully practicing dentistry for six years, is now under investigation in two counties.

Police in Marietta, Ga. are investigating, in addition to authorities in Paulding County, Ga. — after a Paulding County grand jury indicted Krista Szewczyk with 40 counts of practicing dentistry without a license, three counts of unlawful prescription, one count of forgery in the first degree and four counts of insurance fraud.

According to the indictment, Szewczyk performed detailed dental work, prescribed “dangerous” prescription drugs and defrauded insurance providers.

The accused crimes date back six years.

Szewczyk worked at County Dental Providers, which was located in Paulding County. The business shut down and re-opened in Marietta. The business is now registered to Szewczyk, according to records with the Secretary of State’s Office.

Since CBS 46 first aired the story, more victims have come forward, and due to the business relocating to Marietta, authorities there are now involved, and are interviewing patients.

More charges could come in Cobb County.

Last week Szewczyk told CBS 46 exclusively, she denies the charges against her.

“It’s definitely a personal vendetta for the DA investigator. Sad situation…and I’m confident it will be handled in a timely manner,” said Szewczyk.