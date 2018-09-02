× Racine police investigate homicide: Man dies at hospital after shooting near 20th and Howe

RACINE — Racine police are investigating a homicide that happened early Sunday morning, Sept. 2.

It happened just before 1 a.m. near 20th and Howe.

Police responded to that area for reports of gunfire — with callers reporting hearing several shots, and seeing a man down on the ground.

A victim was located and taken to the hospital, but the 34-year-old man succumbed to his injuries.

No one is in custody. Police are investigating.

Racine police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756.

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at (262) 636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text message should begin with RACS.