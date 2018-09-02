Riders from across the country gather at Miller Park ahead of H-D’s 115th anniversary parade

MILWAUKEE -- After a week of festivities leading up to it, Sunday Sept. 2 is the day! The big parade for Harley-Davidson's 115th anniversary is set to start at 1 p.m. Evan Peterson visited Miller Park where riders are getting all set up for the parade.

FOX6 News will bring you the entire parade live beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday -- on-air and online at FOX6Now.com.

Here's the route: The parade kicks off at 1 p.m. at 45th Street and Wisconsin Avenue, continues east through downtown Milwaukee and lands at the Harley-Davidson 115th anniversary and HOG 35th Moto Carnival at Veterans Park.