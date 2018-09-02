Riders from across the country gather at Miller Park ahead of H-D’s 115th anniversary parade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- After a week of festivities leading up to it, Sunday Sept. 2 is the day! The big parade for Harley-Davidson's 115th anniversary is set to start at 1 p.m. Evan Peterson visited Miller Park where riders are getting all set up for the parade.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOX6 News will bring you the entire parade live beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday -- on-air and online at FOX6Now.com.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Here's the route: The parade kicks off at 1 p.m. at 45th Street and Wisconsin Avenue, continues east through downtown Milwaukee and lands at the Harley-Davidson 115th anniversary and HOG 35th Moto Carnival at Veterans Park.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video