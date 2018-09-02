The perfect way to make baby back ribs for Labor Day weekend cook-outs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- We're now in our last big cook-out weekend of the summer so make sure it 's one for the books. Grill master Latoya from Longhorn Steakhouse shows us how to grill the perfect baby-back ribs.

LongHorn Steakhouse is opening its Grill Us Hotline this Labor Day to share its expertise and passion for grilling. The restaurant's certified Grill Masters will be available via phone on Monday, Sept. 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Central to provide expert grilling tips just in time for holiday grill-outs.

Tips are accessible through the following methods: