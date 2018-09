SANTO DOMINGO — A beach in Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic, is once again filled with trash.

In July, we showed you video of hundreds of tons of trash found in this same area.

The majority of it is plastic dragged out to sea due to recent heavy rain in the Dominican Republic.

Crews have picked up more than a thousand tons of trash in the last month.

To combat the problem, the government is considering imposing fines on people who litter.