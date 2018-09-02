× West Bend police: 8 kayakers overturn in Milwaukee River; no one hurt

WEST BEND — Eight kayakers overturned in the Milwaukee River on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 2.

It happened shortly after noon in the section of the Milwaukee River that runs through Riverside Park in West Bend.

Police said an officer in the area was flagged down by one of the kayakers, who said at least two of them overturned, and were missing their kayaks.

Responding officers learned eight adult kayakers overturned in the river. They were located in Riverside Park and weren’t hurt. Their kayaks were recovered.

Police advised people to stay off the river due to faster currents and higher water levels than normal after heavy rain and flooding.