Celebrate being a cheesehead with everything cheesy 🧀

MILWAUKEE -- The Green Bay Packers kick off their regular season Sunday, Sept. 9 -- and what better way to celebrate being a part of cheesehead nation than with some cheese! The 71st Alice in Dairyland Kaitlyn Riley shares her slice of advice for serving swiss, cheddar and everything in between.

Beer Cheese Dip Recipe:

1/2 bottle of your favorite brew

2 cups shredded cheese (your choice!)

2 8oz packages cream cheese

1 packet of ranch dressing mix

Directions:

Mix cream cheese and beer.

Add ranch mix and cheese (save some cheese to sprinkle on top).

Top dip with remaining cheese.

Serve with bread, pretzels or crackers and enjoy!

Besides football games, we have a special celebration of cheese right here in Wisconsin -- Cheese Days!

This celebration is so special it only happens every other year. Green County is hosting its annual Cheese Days September 14-16 in Monroe.

Green County is home to the most Master Cheesemakers and cheese manufacturing plants in the state.

Green County makes more than 60 varieties of specialty, award-winning cheeses, some of which are not made anywhere else in the country.

