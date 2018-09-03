× Christian Yelich named National League Player of the Week

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich has been named the National League Player of the Week for the period ending September 2nd.

Yelich posted a slash line of .444/.516/1.000 with seven runs scored, 12 hits, a double, a triple, four home runs, 14 RBI and two stolen bases over six games played to claim his second career N.L. Player of the Week Award, and second of the 2018 campaign (also July 29th).

Among his N.L. counterparts, Yelich finished the period first in home runs, RBI, extra-base hits (6), slugging percentage and total bases (27); tied for first in hits and runs scored; tied for second in stolen bases; fifth in batting average; and sixth in on-base percentage.