Colin Kapernick named the face of Nike’s 30th anniversary ‘Just Do It’ campaign

BEAVERTON, Or. — Colin Kaepernick has been named the face of Nike’s 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign.

The former San Francisco 49ers quarterback shared this photo to Twitter Monday, Sept. 3, with the quote: “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything.”

Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/SRWkMIDdaO — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 3, 2018

In August of 2016, he started the movement to kneel during the national anthem to protest racial injustice. He opted out of his contract with the 49ers last year and has been unsigned since.

Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL, claiming teams are colluding to deny him a job.

Last week, an arbitrator ruled there was enough evidence to send the collusion case to trial.