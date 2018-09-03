× Door County officials: Milwaukee man, 56, struck by vehicle near Sister Bay

TOWN OF LIBERTY GROVE — A 56-year-old Milwaukee man is struck by a vehicle in the Town of Liberty Grove in Door County on Sunday, Sep. 2.

Officials say the incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on Hill Rd. just east of Hillcrest Rd. Personnel and equipment from the Sister Bay-Liberty Grove Fire Department, Sister Bay-Liberty Grove EMRs, Door County Emergency Services and the Door County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

The preliminary investigation indicates an eastbound vehicle driven by a 36 year-old Sister Bay man struck a pedestrian who was reported to have been lying in the roadway for an unknown reason. The Milwaukee man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Door County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by a Reconstruction Specialist from the Wisconsin State Patrol in investigating the crash.

The name of the victim is not being released until family has been notified.