Enjoy arcade games from the 80s & 90s at the new Up-Down MKE bar on Brady Street

Up-Down Milwaukee is an arcade and nostalgia-based bar featuring more than 60 arcade games from the ‘80s and ‘90s, pinball machines, three classic skee-ball alleys, Nintendo 64 console gaming, and an array of patio activities on our 2 floors of outdoor patio

All games cost just 25 cents. Our drink menu includes an extensive craft beer selection with over 60 beers on tap and even more bottles and cans, as well as house-made pizza by the slice with unique toppings.