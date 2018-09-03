× Fed up, Michigan family fills pothole with plant: ‘Might as well make our holes pretty’

FLINT, Mich. — A family fed up with a large pothole on their street is taking a unique approach to fixing it.

Robert Hawley and Danielle Smith said for the past year, they’ve watched people get hurt because of this pothole. Hawley almost fell off his bike trying to avoid the large hole near his home, so on Saturday, the two of them took a step to make sure this doesn’t happen to anyone else.

“We are fixing Flint — one pothole at a time,” said Hawley.

What started off as a hole about the size of a half dollar became a much larger problem.

“Now it’s the size of basically by foot by foot,” said Hawley.

Hawley and Smith decided they had enough with the crater outside their home on Cottage Grove Avenue — so they bought a plant to fill the hole.

“Might as well make our holes pretty,” said Smith.

They said the city did make attempts to warn people either driving or riding by the pothole, but made no effort to fix it permanently.

“There was a sign on it last year. They put a little cone over it last year, and both of them have been removed. They put a little orange flag in it, and none of the little kids in our neighborhood could see the little flag,” said Hawley.

Hawley and Smith said they hope the plant will give people enough warning to avoid the area.

“It’s better for them to see something there than nothing at all. In my book, it’s better than seeing somebody get hurt, you know? That’s the way I look at it,” said Hawley.

Storms even provided rain to help the plant grow.

“Let’s see how long it takes the city to fix it,” said Smith.

They said if someone did run over the plant, they wouldn’t mind. They said it’s the best $8 they’ve spent.