MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating a homicide at MacArthur Square.

It happened overnight near James Lovell and Wells Streets.

According to the Medical Examiner’s Office, the victim was an adult man.

MCMEO is investigating the overnight homicide of an adult male. Incident occurred at MacArthur Square in the 800 block of West Wells. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. Autopsy scheduled for today. No further information to be released. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) September 3, 2018

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 3.

