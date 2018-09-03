× Police: 3 hurt in 2 shooting incidents in Milwaukee on Sunday

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say three people were shot and wounded in two separate incidents in the city on Sunday, Sep. 2.

The first shooting happened at 2:30 a.m. near 10th and Lapham. The 22-year-old victim and 23-year-old suspect know one another and were involved in altercation. Both subjects shot at one another — and both suffered gunshot wounds. They took themselves to nearby hospitals.

Meanwhile, police are investigating a shooting that happened near 12th and Burleigh around 3:25 p.m. on Sunday. A 59-year-old male sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital. MPD is seeking a known suspect.