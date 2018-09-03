× National Weather Service makes addition to list of tornadoes that touched down in Wisconsin Tuesday, Aug. 28

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — The National Weather Service has made an addition to the list of tornadoes that touched down in Wisconsin on Tuesday, Aug. 28 — bringing the total to 17 tornadoes statewide.

The addition was based on video and damage reports from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials previously said there were 16 tornadoes statewide; 11 of them in southeast Wisconsin.

8/28 Tornado Event Update: We added an EF0 tornado ESE of Brandon based on video and damage reports from the FDL county sheriff. That brings the total tornadoes for the event up to 17 (16 in our area, 1 in @NWSGreenBay area). Details attached. pic.twitter.com/9rYryEnyfP — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMKX) September 3, 2018

Here’s a breakdown of the NWS confirmed tornadoes from Tuesday, Aug. 28:

Alto in Fond du Lac County at 3:58 p.m.: EF1, 100 mph winds East Southeast of Brandon in Fond du Lac County at 4 p.m.: EF0, 70 mph winds Waupun in Fond du Lac County at 4:04 p.m.: EF1, 94 mph winds South of Oakfield in Fond du Lac County at 4:08 p.m.: EF0, 80 mph winds Southwest of South Byron in Fond du Lac County at 4:09 p.m.: EF1, 100 mph winds West of Brownsville in Dodge County at 4:11 p.m.: EF2, 125 mph winds South Byron in Fond du Lac County at 4:11 p.m.: EF1, 94 mph winds Brownsville in Dodge County at 4:12 p.m.: EF1, 107 mph winds East of South Byron in Fond du Lac County at 4:16 p.m.: EF1, 90 mph winds Eden in Fond du Lac County at 4:22 p.m.: EF1, 90 mph winds Dundee in Fond du Lac County at 4:30 p.m.: EF0, 80 mph winds Oostburg in Sheboygan County at 4:57 p.m.: EF0, 80 mph winds

There were also five tornadoes outside of the FOX6 viewing area. They include the following: