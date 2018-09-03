No relief in sight for waterlogged residents in southeast Wisconsin; more rain causes rivers to rise

MADISON — Authorities say there’s no relief in sight for waterlogged southern Wisconsin residents.

The National Weather Service has extended a flood warning for Madison until Thursday afternoon, Sept. 6, after the area received more than an inch and a half of rain Saturday night through Sunday evening, Sept. 2. The weather service said another two inches of rain could fall through Wednesday.

Water levels of the four Yahara River lakes continued to rise and Madison police said flash flooding closed several roads.

Authorities said there was major flooding along the Baraboo River near Baraboo, Reedsburg and Rock Springs. Moderate flooding on the Fox River was reported near Berlin.

Residents have been dealing with high water since heavy rain and tornadoes battered southern and central Wisconsin starting on Aug. 20.

DOT officials offered this update on road closures Monday morning:

Motorists are advised to continue checking 511wi.gov for information regarding statewide impacts.

Motorists are also reminded not to drive through standing water or around barriers. Use the designated detour route as many state, county and local roads are experiencing flooding.

Columbia County

I-39 northbound and southbound single lane closures near Portage. Lengthy delays are expected for southbound travelers on I-39. Motorists are urged to use alternate routes in north central and south central Wisconsin.

Crawford County

WIS 131 is closed from US 60 to Stueben. No detour.

Dane County

US 14 is closed between Cross Plains and Black Earth; traffic detoured via WIS 78 and US 12.

Marquette County

WIS 22 is closed at the Main Street bridge over the Montello River in Montello; traffic detoured via WIS 33, WIS 44 and WIS 73.

Sauk County

WIS 33 is closed at Albert Street in Reedsburg. No detour.

WIS 113 is closed at County W (Baraboo). No detour.

WIS 136 is closed from WIS 33 (Rock Springs) to WIS 154 (Rock Springs). No detour.

WIS 154 is closed between WIS 23 (South of Reedsburg) and WIS 136 (Rock Springs). No detour.

Vernon County