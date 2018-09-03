× Recognize her? Germantown police seek suspect accused of leaving Fleet Farm without paying

GERMANTOWN — Germantown police need your help identifying a suspect accused of leaving Fleet Farm without paying for items she allegedly concealed in her purse.

It happened on Aug. 17, around 5:30 p.m.

According to police, when the suspect was approached by the store’s loss prevention officer in the parking lot, she turned over the stolen items, but refused to cooperate further.

The suspect told the loss prevention employee she was on probation and would go to jail if she got caught stealing.

The suspect left in a green Ford Taurus with no registration plates.

She’s been described as a woman, white, between the ages of 20 and 30, standing between 5’5″ and 5’9″ tall and weighing 150 pounds. Police said it appears she may have a tattoo on the back of her neck, possibly a written name. Anyone with information is asked to contact Germantown police.