Save-A-Lot near Teutonia and Florist evacuated due to refrigerant leak; no injuries

MILWAUKEE — The Save-A-Lot store near Teutonia and Florist was evacuated Monday, Sept. 3 due to a “refrigerant leak.”

It happened around 4:30 p.m.

Officials with the Milwaukee Fire Department said the leak happened in a back room. There was no fire — just evaporating gases. Everyone was cleared out of the store, and there were no injuries.

MFD officials were shutting systems down and ventilating the area.