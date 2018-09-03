‘Terrifying:’ Police in Georgia search for woman linked to 4 child abduction attempts

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Orchard Hill Park in Spalding County, Georgia was nearly empty for much of Sunday afternoon, Sept. 2 — with parents afraid to take their children outside amid a search for a woman police say tried to abduct a child there Wednesday. Aug. 29. That woman was linked to two other abduction attempts going into the weekend.

“I was telling the girls I thought it was really weird that there is no one here — Labor Day weekend. It’s really odd. I have four kids and we live here in Milner, and when I heard about that incident with that lady — that’s terrifying to me,” said Dawn Kasper, who was just learning of the attempted abductions.

Officers have canvassed Spalding County, showing residents sketches of the suspect, produced by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The woman is described as having shoulder-length blonde hair and blue eyes, with acne-like scaring on her cheeks. She is approximately 5’8” tall with a slim build and was wearing jeans and a T-shirt. She’s been seen driving and getting out of a white van.

“One is a white Chevy Astro van. One is a 90s model Ford Aerostar van. Neither of them have a tag that was able to be provided,” said Spalding County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ray Hightower.

Police believe the woman has tried to abduct four different children in Spaulding County’s Griffin, Milner and Orchard Hill neighborhoods in just days. She initially pretended to be an employee of the Division of Family and Children’s Services.

“One instance that we have — she approached a mother at a house and told her this is her 24-hour notice, that in the next 24 hours, DFACs would be coming to take her kids from the home. While she is conversating with the mother, she tried to reach down and pick the child up. The mother slapped her hands away when that occurred. The female got into a van and left the scene,” said Hightower.

On Wednesday, authorities saiod the woman approached a group of unattended children in Orchard Hill Park and walked off with a 5-year-old boy, promising to show him her puppies. Another woman saw it happening. When she tried to stop it, the suspect tried to hit her and then ran off without the boy.

“The quintessential line for an abductor is, ‘do you want to come see my puppies’ and the child told he witness that stopped it that’s what he was doing. He was going to see her puppies,” said Hightower.

“Thank God for her stepping in because a lot of people now, like, mind their own business, and I think that really we all need to take care of each other in this time and age,” said Kasper.

Police are asking anyone with tips or leads to call 911 immediately.

“We don’t want people having a sense of fear. To this point, no child has been hurt or abducted, and we pray that it stays that way and we are actively working every lead we get,” said Hightower.