Wisconsin fire department captures touching moment as young boy salutes soldier’s statue

LITTLE CHUTE, Wis. — Patriotism on full display in Wisconsin. Authorities in a town near Appleton came across an unexpected, touching sight while reviewing surveillance cameras.

A young boy was caught saluting a solider statue in a memorial for fist responders and veterans in Little Chute. A frame from the video was posted to Facebook on Thursday, Aug. 30 by the Little Chute Fire Department.

The boy’s identity and his reason for saluting the soldier at the memorial are still unknown.