1 dead, 4 hurt in head-on collision near Appleton and Keefe

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal crash that happened Monday night, Sept. 3.

It took place at around 9:40 p.m. near Appleton and Keefe.

According to police, a car lost control, crossed the median and crashed head-on into another vehicle.

The driver was ejected from the car and died at the scene. Two adults, a 31-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man, and two children, a 5-year-old boy and a 9-year-old boy, from the vehicle that was hit were taken to the hospital for their injuries. They are expected to recover.

The accident remains under investigation.