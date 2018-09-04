× Bill Cosby’s star on Hollywood Walk of Fame vandalized with words ‘serial rapist’

LOS ANGELES — Someone vandalized Bill Cosby’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame with the words “serial rapist.”

Police said it happened sometime Sunday night, Sept. 2.

On Monday, the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce announced the star had been cleaned.

Cosby was found guilty in April of sexually assaulting a woman in his home in 2004. Many other women have also accused the comedian of assaulting them.

This isn’t the first time the actor’s star has been vandalized. It also happened about four years ago.