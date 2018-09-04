× Body of man recovered in Door County is missing swimmer from Harrington Beach State Park

DOOR COUNTY — The Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Monday, Sep. 4 that the body of a man recovered from Whitefish Dunes State Park in Door County on Sunday is that of 34-year-old Ahmad Zahi Adl. His remains were identified through dental records as well as clothing and jewelry worn.

Adl disappeared from the shores of Harrington Beach State Park on Monday, Aug. 20 — when he and four others ventured into Lake Michigan. Only four members of the group returned to shore.

Among those swimmers who got out of the water was Paige Berndt, 32, of Milwaukee, a manager of Grafton’s Water Street Brewery. She was badly injured and died hours later at the hospital.

According to a Facebook post (below) by the Door County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Whitefish Dunes State Park on Sunday, Sep. 2 — as did a warden for the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. They found a deceased male floating in the water on the beach.

The autopsy on Adl was conducted by the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Ozaukee County authorities say the investigation will remain open pending the toxicology results. However, the cause of death appears to be an accidental drowning.