Florida mother charged with murder in death of 2-year-old son; subject of Amber Alert

LARGO, Fla. – The body of a missing 2-year-old who was the subject of an Amber Alert was found in a wooded area in Largo, Florida, according to WFTS.

Largo police on Tuesday evening announced the boy’s mother has been arrested for his murder.

“UPDATE: THE AMBER Alert for Jordan Belliveau has been canceled,” Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials said in a tweet Tuesday. “Sadly, the child has been found deceased.”

Investigators recovered Jordan’s body near McMullen Road and Alt Keene Road Tuesday, according to WFTS.

Florida authorities said Jordan was last seen in Largo Saturday night, Sept. 1.

Largo police said Jordan’s mother, Charisse Stinson told investigators she and her son were walking on East Bay Drive near Belcher Road around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday when they were offered a ride in a white Toyota Camry by someone they did not know who told them his name was Antwan.

“A short time later (once inside the car) an altercation took place. The mother was struck in the face multiple times and lost consciousness,” said Maj. Stephen Slaughter.

Once Jordan’s mother regained consciousness Sunday around 1:30 a.m., she said she found herself in a wooded area at Largo Central Park.

After an extensive search, police did not find Jordan and issued the Amber Alert.

The man, who gave Jordan and his mother a ride, was described as about 25 years old with brown hair, brown eyes, possibly wearing a white tank top and basketball shorts with a logo on the front, with dreadlocks and gold teeth.

Police issued a sketch of the possible suspect:

Again — police have now announced they have arrested Jordan’s mother for his death.