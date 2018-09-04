‘Can’t wait!’ Fans line up for hours see The Killers and Violent Femmes play 1st concert at Fiserv Forum

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Music fans lined up for hours ahead of Fiserv Forum's first concert Tuesday night, Sept. 4. Some in town to see the Violent Femmes and The Killers didn't realize this would be the first ticketed event inside the new arena.

From the outside on Tuesday afternoon, it looked good and ready. On the inside, the bands were warming up.

Around the corner, Rachel Martinez and Yanni Vicente said they were hoping to be right up front when the bands took the stage Tuesday night.

"Can't wait to get there and enjoy the experience," said Vicente.

The two came up from Chicago.

"It's nice. It's a lot different from Chicago," they said.

Martinez and Vicente admired the new arena Tuesday morning, while Kathy Dennis had been getting to know Fiserv Forum since Labor Day.

"I did not know until after we researched the venue where we'd be going, so it's kind of exciting," said Dennis.

Tuesday's show kicks off an awesome first two months for Fiserv Forum:

