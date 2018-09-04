Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel won’t seek 3rd term

CHICAGO, IL - AUGUST 6 : Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel speaks about Chicago's weekend of gun violence during a news conference at the Chicago Police Department 6th District station, Monday, August 6, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. Chicago experienced one of it's most violent weekends of the year, after more then 70 people were shot, with 12 fatalities. (Photo by Joshua Lott/Getty Images)
CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says he won’t seek a third term in 2019.
Emanuel said Tuesday that being mayor “has been the job of a lifetime but it’s not a job for a lifetime.” The Chicago Tribune says he had already raised more than $10 million for another run for a four-year term.
Emanuel was a Democratic congressman and chief of staff to President Barack Obama before becoming mayor in 2011. He followed Richard M. Daley, who was mayor for more than 20 years.