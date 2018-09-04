× City leaders announce 5 new sites for early voting ahead of Nov. 6 election

MILWAUKEE — City officials in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Sept. 4 announced plans to expand early voting for the Nov. 6 election.

An announcement was made to add five new early voting sites across the city — three in libraries, and the other two at Milwaukee Area Technical College (MATC) and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM).

The five new sites are as follows:

Voters will also be able to cast their ballots at the Zeidler Building in downtown Milwaukee and at the “Midtown” site near 58th and Forest Home.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett called it the “largest expansion of early voting in the history of the City of Milwaukee,” and said it was made possible via a federal court decision, and the new sites have been opened with support from the Milwaukee Common Council.

“Every resident eligible to vote should now be able to vote — no excuses. Democracy is the ultimate participatory sport that works only as well as we the people make it work,” said Barrett.

The mayor noted that in the past, there was only one location for early voting — the Zeidler Building, and there were long lines.

During the past election in April, there were three early voting sites: the Zeidler Building, the Forest Home library and the Midtown location at 58th and Forest Home.

With these new sites in service, officials said there is no excuse for people to not cast a ballot and make their voices heard.