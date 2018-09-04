Coping with grief: Kenosha parents host blood drive in honor of son killed in 2009

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENOSHA -- A Kenosha couple is determined to keep their slain son's legacy of helping people alive. Robbie Wilde was killed during an armed robbery at a Kenosha custard shop in 2009. Tuesday, Sept. 4 holds a lot of meaning for his family.

Loved ones of Wilde say he illuminated every room he entered.

"He was something else. He was a powerhouse of his own," said Tammy Wilde, mother.

At 18 years old, his life was coming together. The son and brother just graduated from Indian Trails Academy and was preparing for college.

"He was great. He was funny. He was just a great, great kid," said Mark Wilde, father.

"He was determined. He was always standing up for the kid who was getting picked on," said Tammy.

Wilde's life was cut short on July 26, 2009 as he was wrapping up his shift at Shirl's custard in Kenosha. He was shot and killed during an armed robbery.

"He was only shot one time. He managed to make it out by the drive-in before he collapsed," said Tammy.

Wilde would have turned 28 years old on Tuesday, Sept. 4. His parents, Mark and Tammy Wilde, are learning to live without him.

"I still have breakdowns here and there. Nobody should ever lose a kid," said Mark.

Each summer, the family puts on the Robbie Wilde Memorial Blood Drive to help give others the gift of life.

"It's nothing but a celebration. It kind of feels like a family reunion. Everybody is just enjoying everybody," said Tammy.

A family moving forward, without forgetting about the life that once shined so bright.

"Tomorrow. Tomorrow is where I go from here," Tammy said.

The family says they're working to forgive the people convicted of killing Wilde. They're planning a blood drive bash for the tenth anniversary of his death. That will be next summer.