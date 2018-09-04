Fire officials say house fire sparked by bird droppings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A fire that caused about $100,000 in damage at a Skyline-area home Monday was caused by bird droppings.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials said the fire erupted at around 2:10 p.m. at a home in the 8300 block of Noeline Lane.

According to fire officials, a neighbor saw that some trees in the home’s backyard had ignited and told a teenager in the home what was happening.

The neighbor, who helped the teen and a cat and dog out of the house, began putting water on the fire as crews arrived.

Firefighters knocked down the flames by 2:22 p.m., officials said.

Fire investigators determined that bird excrement inside a birdcage sparked the blaze, which burned palm trees and some fencing.

SDFRD spokesperson Monica Munoz said, “The bird excrement heats up, and with just the right amount of wind and moisture it starts a fire.”

No injuries were reported.