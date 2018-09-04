Firefighters battle 2-alarm fire at home in Whitefish Bay after storm pushed through

WHITEFISH BAY — North Shore Fire/Rescue officials on Tuesday evening, Sept. 4 battled a two-alarm fire at a home in Whitefish Bay.

It happened around 6:15 p.m. near Hampton and Newhall.

Fire officials said arriving firefighters found heavy smoke and fire in the attic. It was difficult to extinguish because it would flare up again once they knocked it down. It was elevated to a second alarm to get help from other departments.

One resident was able to get out safely.

A firefighter had to be treated for heat-related injuries. He didn’t have to be taken to the hospital.

Fire officials said it’s too early to tell what caused the fire, though it did happen right after a storm pushed through.

The investigation is ongoing.