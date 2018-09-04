× Man hangs dead ducks from stop sign to slow down reckless drivers

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. — A man in Miami-Dade County said he hung two dead ducks from a stop sign to force reckless drivers to slow down and stop speeding down a street in his Hialeah neighborhood.

Marco Moreno told NBC 6 he had enough with the reckless drivers. He decided to call attention to the issue after he found the dead ducks on the side of the road on Saturday.

When you look at it, it kind of makes you think a little bit,” said resident Gilberto Perea. “Why would someone be hanging dead ducks up there? But that’s like to get the final message out … slow down. It could be ducks, it could be kids.”

Other residents on the 1500 block of West 73rd St. also want to put a stop to speeding in their neighborhood.

“Some of the people are using this as a racetrack,” said resident Julia Anderson.

Anderson has lived in the area for more than 50 years and says her beloved cat also became roadkill.

“They kill the ducks, and they kill my cat, and they are going to, before you know it, hurt a human being,” she said.

Hialeah police responded to the scene Monday afternoon and removed the ducks. Now, neighbors hope city leaders can find a solution to avoid more killings.

“You run over a duck, you can run over a child, you can run over an elderly person,” Perea said. “And then the ‘I’m sorrys’ … it’s too late.”