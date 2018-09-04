× Milwaukee police: Arrest made in embezzlement case tied to Boys & Girls Club

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police say they have made an arrest in connection with a case of money being stolen from the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee.

FOX6 News first brought you this story on Aug. 31 — when we reported a former Boys & Girls Club employee was accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the organization. The organization called the embezzlement a setback.

“This is an incident by a single employee. We have 800 dedicated people who work every day, making kids’ lives better,” said Vincent Lyles, Boys & Girls Club president and CEO.

Lyles fired the former employee accused of stealing money after the organization noticed financial irregularities back in April. He also said the former employee ran the organization’s youth baseball program.

Investigators say bank records show more than $28,000 in concession money was deposited into an account controlled by the former employee, but it was never transferred back to the organization.

