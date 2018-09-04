Milwaukee police seek suspect accused of stealing Tide pods, dryer sheets from Family Dollar

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect accused of burglarizing the Family Dollar store located near North 79th and Burleigh Streets.

The theft happened on Sunday, Aug. 26 around 11:15 p.m.

Officials say the suspect stole multiple Tide pods, Bounce dryer sheets and Dawny unstoppable fabric softening pellets along with other items.

Police describe the suspect as a male, black, 25-35 years of age, standing 5’10”-6′ tall, and weighing 150-175 pounds.

The suspect was last seen wearing a baseball-style brimmed hat with “Chicago” in white lettering, a black short sleeve shirt, red gloves similar to garden style gloves, dark denim jeans, white or gray socks and black high-top sneakers.

If you have any information related to this burglary, you’re asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360.