Missing iguana on Milwaukee’s east side captured

MILWAUKEE — Great news! A missing iguana on Milwaukee’s east side, named “Nail,” has been found.

Nearly three months ago, Nail jumped from his home located above a comic book store called “The Turning Page,” near Murray and Greenwich Avenues. A hole in a window allowed Nail to burst through.

His owner, Zach Houser, thought he was gone for good but the iguana left a trail of clues; a few people spotted Nail in a tree and on the store’s roof. He didn’t go far.

Tuesday, Sept. 4 Nail was seen on another roof nearby. This time, Houser went up with a net and captured him.

Houser says he is rushing Nail to the vet. He has lost a significant amount of weight since the last sighting.

A happy ending for all — and just in time. Iguanas do not survive in cold temperatures.