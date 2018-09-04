× Mississippi man arrested, charged in connection with sexual assault in Elkhorn

ELKHORN — Elkhorn police announced Tuesday, Sept. 4 an arrest has been made after a woman was sexually assaulted and seriously hurt while leaving work on Aug. 28.

Police said Terrence Leflor, 24, of Jackson, Mississippi was arrested Monday night, Sept.3, and booked on charges of first degree sexual assault, robbery, first degree reckless injury, aggravated battery and obstructing an officer.

A bond hearing was set for Wednesday, Sept. 5.

On Aug. 30, police asked the public to help look for a maroon conversion van, with plastic covering the rear window on the passenger side that was believed to be connected to this sexual assault. On Sept. 1, they said the van and individuals seen at a business before a sexual assault were identified and didn’t appear to be involved with the incident.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. on Aug. 28 — when police and Walworth County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the area near Geneva Street and Lincoln Street, where they discovered a vehicle parked in a public parking lot. The victim was found in that vehicle, seriously injured.

An initial investigation has revealed shortly after 9 p.m., the victim left work and didn’t immediately return home. Relatives began looking for her, and discovered her vehicle in the parking lot. At that point, police said a male fled on foot from the vehicle to the east, entering a backyard near Walworth and Jackson. The relatives then discovered the victim in the vehicle, and called 911.

She was unable to communicate with officers, but it appeared she was the victim of sexual assault. She was taken to the hospital for treatment of her injuries.