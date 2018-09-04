× NWS adds 2 tornadoes to list from Aug. 28, in Cascade in Sheboygan Co. and Eden in Fond du Lac Co.

CASCADE — The National Weather Service on Tuesday, Sept. 4 added two tornadoes to the list from Aug. 28 — confirming a tornado in Cascade in Sheboygan County at 4:36 p.m. and a tornado in Eden in Fond du Lac County at 4:27 p.m.

The NWS said the Cascade tornado had maximum winds estimated at 100 miles-per-hour, and two horse sheds were “lofted” and carried into a soybean field, which had some “scouring.”

The Eden tornado involved a damage survey southwest of Mullet Lake. One barn was hit directly, with debris carried downstream through the fields — with peak winds estimated at 100 miles-per-hour.

The National Weather Service on Monday made an addition to the list based on video and damage reports from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office. They confirmed an EF0 tornado east/southeast of Brandon in Fond du Lac County.

That brought the total to 17 — and with Tuesday’s two additional confirmations, the total is 19.

Two more F1 tornadoes (Fond du Lac and Sheboygan Counties) from last Tuesday (8/28) were confirmed today. Event total now stands at 19 tornadoes! Tornado ratings: 1 EF2, 13 EF1, and 5 EF0 #wiwx — NWS Milwaukee (@NWSMKX) September 5, 2018

Here’s a breakdown of the NWS confirmed tornadoes from Tuesday, Aug. 28:

Alto in Fond du Lac County at 3:58 p.m.: EF1, 100 mph winds East Southeast of Brandon in Fond du Lac County at 4 p.m.: EF0, 70 mph winds Waupun in Fond du Lac County at 4:04 p.m.: EF1, 94 mph winds South of Oakfield in Fond du Lac County at 4:08 p.m.: EF0, 80 mph winds Southwest of South Byron in Fond du Lac County at 4:09 p.m.: EF1, 100 mph winds West of Brownsville in Dodge County at 4:11 p.m.: EF2, 125 mph winds South Byron in Fond du Lac County at 4:11 p.m.: EF1, 94 mph winds Brownsville in Dodge County at 4:12 p.m.: EF1, 107 mph winds East of South Byron in Fond du Lac County at 4:16 p.m.: EF1, 90 mph winds Eden in Fond du Lac County at 4:22 p.m.: EF1, 90 mph winds Eden in Fond du Lac County at 4:27 p.m.: 100 mph winds Dundee in Fond du Lac County at 4:30 p.m.: EF0, 80 mph winds Cascade in Sheboygan County at 4:36 p.m.: 100 mph winds Oostburg in Sheboygan County at 4:57 p.m.: EF0, 80 mph winds

There were also five tornadoes outside of the FOX6 viewing area. They include the following:

Marquette County #1, Oxford — EF0, winds TBD

Marquette County #2, Endeavor — EF1, winds TBD

West of Marquette in Green Lake County at 3:17 p.m.: EF1, 90 mph winds

East of Marquette in Green Lake County at 3:25 p.m.: EF0, 80 mph winds

Kiel in Manitowoc County at 4:33 p.m.: not rated at this time