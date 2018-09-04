× Packers-Bears: NFL’s oldest rivalry kicks off 2018 regular NFL season at Lambeau Field

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers kick off the 2018 regular NFL season by hosting the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on Sunday night, Sep. 9. Kickoff is set for 7:20 p.m. It is the first time since 2009 the Packers have opened the season at Green Bay against Chicago.

According to Packers.com, Sunday will mark game No. 197 in the NFL’s oldest rivalry. The Packers hold a 96-94-6 edge in the series, which includes two playoff games (1-1). The Packers have won eight of the last 10 meetings against the Bears at Lambeau Field, including a 35-14 victory last season in Week 4.

Under Head Coach Mike McCarthy, the Packers are 18-7 against the Bears during the regular and postseason, including wins in 14 of the last

16 games. In all but one of the 18 wins under McCarthy, Green Bay has scored at least 20 points.

In 16 regular-season games against the Bears, LB Clay Matthews has registered 9.5 sacks, the second most he has recorded against any team (10.0 in 15 games vs. Minnesota). Matthews’ three interceptions versus Chicago are two more than he has against another team during the regular season.