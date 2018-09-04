Pictures: View & submit “1st day of school 2018” photos of the kids in your life

MILWAUKEE — The first day of school is an exciting time for kids and the ones who care for them. We invite you to snap pictures of the young students on their first day back to class — and share those photos here with FOX6 News.

45,000 Milwaukee Public School elementary students head back to school Tuesday morning, Sept. 4 and MPS is kicking off the school year with a party. The Riverside Drumline will be at the Maple Tree School along with state and city leaders, parents and teachers — all cheering for kids as they walk into school to start the year.

Also happening on Tuesday, Interim Superintendent Keith Posley will lay out his plan to meet the district’s five priorities for success. They are:

Increasing academic achievement and accountability

Improving district and school culture

Developing MPS staff

Ensuring fiscal responsibility and transparency

And strengthening communication and collaboration

Posley has named his plan to tackle those priorities as ambitious instruction. The new plan this school year will focus developing core instruction: reading, writing and mathematics.

Posley will share some examples Tuesday morning. He will be joined by Mayor Tom Barrett and State Superintendent Tony Evers.