Police: 2 shot, injured in separate incidents in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that took place in Milwaukee Monday night, Sept. 3. Two people were injured as a result.

The first shooting happened at around 9:45 p.m. near 15th and North.

According to police, officers found a 52-year-old man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound. Crews from the Milwaukee Fire Department treated the man and took him to the hospital.

The victim told police he heard several gunshots in the area and then realized he was shot. He said he does not know where the gunshots were fired from.

The investigation is ongoing.

The second shooting happened near 1st and Chambers.

Authorities say a 38-year-old man was found by police officers with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive.

The victim told police that he was walking with another person when that person took out a gun and shot him.

Details regarding the shooting are under investigation. MPD continues to search for a suspect.