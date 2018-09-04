× Man stabbed to death near 27th & Highland, suspect questioned

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened Monday night, Sept. 4.

Police say a confrontation between a man and a woman happened around 9:40 p.m. near 27th and Highland.

During the confrontation, the 49-year-old man was stabbed and died from his injuries.

The woman has been questioned by authorities about the circumstances that led up to the confrontation.

There is no word on any charges.