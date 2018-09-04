Racine police identify man shot, killed near 20th and Howe; no suspects in custody

RACINE — Racine police have identified a man who was fatally shot early Sunday morning, Sept. 2. Officials say 34-year-old Lavelle Monroe succumbed to his injuries after he was found shot near 20th and Howe.

Police responded to that area around 1 a.m. for reports of gunfire — with callers reporting hearing several shots, and seeing a man down on the ground.

Monroe was found and taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Thursday, Sept. 4 police say no one is in custody. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information related to the shooting, you’re asked to contact the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330, or text 274637 (CRIMES). Text message should begin with RACS.